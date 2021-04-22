TD Securities Begins Coverage on K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF)

Research analysts at TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

KNTNF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on K92 Mining from $12.75 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on K92 Mining from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on K92 Mining from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, K92 Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

K92 Mining stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.24. 113,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,142. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $7.16.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

