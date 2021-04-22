TD Securities Boosts Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$4.50

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.70 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.75.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Shares of CMMC stock traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,223,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,633. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.13. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.42 and a 52-week high of C$3.95. The stock has a market cap of C$739.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total transaction of C$69,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$984,709.08.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.