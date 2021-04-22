TD Securities Increases Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target to $61.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins cut their target price on Metro from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Metro from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Metro from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MTRAF traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792. Metro has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $50.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.58.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.