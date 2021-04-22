TD Securities Raises Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$6.00

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.25 price target on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.35 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Capstone Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.52.

Shares of TSE:CS traded down C$0.13 on Thursday, reaching C$4.78. 606,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,181. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.76. Capstone Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.41 and a twelve month high of C$4.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$193.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capstone Mining will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstone Mining news, insider George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.38, for a total value of C$875,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,379,000. Also, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 62,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$260,689.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$323,689.80. Insiders sold 641,183 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,706 over the last 90 days.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

