TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.53.

TE Connectivity stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.96. The stock had a trading volume of 78,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,999. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.85. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $65.76 and a 12 month high of $136.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.59, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $8,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,996,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 20.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

