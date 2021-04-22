TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Raised to $1,315.00 at Truist

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TEL. Citigroup upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.36.

NYSE:TEL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.78. 42,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,999. The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.40 and a 200 day moving average of $120.85.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $8,974,437.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,996,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,833,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,190,569,000 after buying an additional 90,124 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $732,174,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,894,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $471,490,000 after buying an additional 56,128 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,666,000 after buying an additional 918,373 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

