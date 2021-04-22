TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Oppenheimer

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $133.50 on Thursday. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $65.76 and a 1 year high of $136.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.85. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

