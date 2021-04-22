TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) PT Raised to $145.00 at Robert W. Baird

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $133.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.85. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $65.76 and a 12-month high of $136.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,833,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,190,569,000 after acquiring an additional 90,124 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $732,174,000. Boston Partners raised its position in TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,894,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $471,490,000 after purchasing an additional 56,128 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TE Connectivity by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,666,000 after purchasing an additional 918,373 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

