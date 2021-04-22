TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) PT Raised to $145.00 at Robert W. Baird

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.61% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.
Shares of TEL stock opened at $133.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.85. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $65.76 and a 12-month high of $136.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,833,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,190,569,000 after acquiring an additional 90,124 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $732,174,000. Boston Partners raised its position in TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,894,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $471,490,000 after purchasing an additional 56,128 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TE Connectivity by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,666,000 after purchasing an additional 918,373 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.
