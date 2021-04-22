TE-FOOD Trading Up 22.1% This Week (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0701 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. TE-FOOD has a total market cap of $39.83 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TE-FOOD has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TE-FOOD Profile

TE-FOOD (TONE) is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,973,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

