TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,079.00

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. Over the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 122.3% higher against the US dollar. One TEAM (TokenStars) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market cap of $143,698.09 and $2,079.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00023403 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $826.19 or 0.01525316 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 coins and its circulating supply is 12,248,313 coins. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars

According to CryptoCompare, “TeamUP is a PoS cryptocurrency. It was launched as a way to protect less technical and experienced users from investing in dead or scam coins. TeamUP uses the ICO funds gathered for trading and the proceeds are then distributed through higher and higher buy walls to keep the coin market value growing. “

