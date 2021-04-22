Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $92.15

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $92.15 and last traded at $91.95, with a volume of 15503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.04.

Techtronic Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TTNDY)

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care and appliances worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, industrial power equipment, power tool accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, accessories, professional tools, do-it-yourselfer (DIY) power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

