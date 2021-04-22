Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Gap Down to $4.67

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.67, but opened at $4.56. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 1,721 shares changing hands.

TEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Telecom Argentina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 42,141.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 16,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

