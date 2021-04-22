Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Gap Down to $4.67

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.67, but opened at $4.56. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 1,721 shares changing hands.
TEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Telecom Argentina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.
The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69.
About Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO)
Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.
