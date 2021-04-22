Teleflex (TFX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter. Teleflex has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 12.50-12.70 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $12.50-12.70 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Teleflex to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TFX opened at $438.28 on Thursday. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $440.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $415.77 and its 200-day moving average is $389.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.44.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

