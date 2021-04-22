Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 136.36%.

ERIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SEB Equities upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. SEB Equity Research raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

