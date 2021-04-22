Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.34, but opened at $14.04. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 231,744 shares changing hands.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is 136.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. SEB Equities raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,862,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 213,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 25,191 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.37.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

