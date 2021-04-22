Telemus Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,643 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.33. The company had a trading volume of 143,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,432,614. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $204.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.23, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.54 and its 200 day moving average is $135.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upped their price objective on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

