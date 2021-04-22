Telemus Capital LLC Buys 11,054 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 82.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,054 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,473,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,439,482,000 after buying an additional 1,086,658 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,582,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,348,000 after buying an additional 364,666 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,120,000 after buying an additional 172,389 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 185.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,154 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in Sun Communities by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,390,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,220,000 after buying an additional 445,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $162.66. 2,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,645. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 102.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $116.01 and a one year high of $163.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.94.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.14.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

