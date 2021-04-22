Telemus Capital LLC Buys 1,279 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,708 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $511.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,626. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.57 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $244.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $471.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $478.67.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.58.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,458 shares of company stock worth $56,101,624. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.