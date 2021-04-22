Telemus Capital LLC Buys 1,798 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $19,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $260.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,996. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.75. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $164.06 and a 1-year high of $261.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

