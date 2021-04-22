Telemus Capital LLC Buys 3,915 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,722,916. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.88.

