Telemus Capital LLC Buys 954 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.24.

NYSE DPZ traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $398.79. 1,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,718. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.40. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $435.58. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

