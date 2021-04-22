Telemus Capital LLC Buys New Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 262,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,875,000. Copart makes up 2.1% of Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Telemus Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Copart at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.97. 8,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.32. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

