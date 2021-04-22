Telemus Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 2.9% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Telemus Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $42,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,580,000 after purchasing an additional 50,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after buying an additional 159,271 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after buying an additional 278,440 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,834,000 after buying an additional 85,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,007,000 after buying an additional 40,252 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $271.64. The company had a trading volume of 37,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,909. The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.61 and its 200 day moving average is $234.14. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $148.98 and a 52-week high of $272.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

