Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 543,183 shares during the quarter. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors comprises about 1.9% of Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Telemus Capital LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $27,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 717,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,314,000 after buying an additional 535,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,812,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,280,000 after buying an additional 2,411,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth $42,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTAI stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,299. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.02. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $31.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.38.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $75.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.07 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 235.71%.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTAI. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

