Telemus Capital LLC Grows Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,038 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 86.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 195.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 127.1% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 22,870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CEF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.78. 3,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,290. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

