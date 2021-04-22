Telemus Capital LLC Grows Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 868.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,767 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,242 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,931,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in FedEx by 2,928.2% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,826,000 after buying an additional 40,321 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in FedEx by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.63.

FedEx stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $279.51. 23,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $103.40 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.41.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,085,710 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

