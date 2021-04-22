Telemus Capital LLC Has $22.54 Million Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,030,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 401,033 shares during the quarter. New Residential Investment makes up about 1.6% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Telemus Capital LLC owned 0.49% of New Residential Investment worth $22,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 12,558 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NRZ traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,625,835. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.87. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

