Telemus Capital LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,669 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,179,575,000 after purchasing an additional 557,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after acquiring an additional 527,143 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,330,997,000 after purchasing an additional 152,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intuit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,152,471,000 after acquiring an additional 41,999 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,906,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.68.

INTU traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $410.17. 9,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,593. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $393.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.01 and a 52 week high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.