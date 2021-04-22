Telemus Capital LLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the third quarter worth $351,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 31.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the third quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $356,024.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,233.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,888. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IPGP traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $224.47. 738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,714. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 113.54 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.70 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.86.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $336.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.82 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPGP. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.75.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

