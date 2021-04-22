Telemus Capital LLC Has $34.73 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 313.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,570 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.4% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $417.75. The stock had a trading volume of 228,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,850. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.74. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $275.00 and a fifty-two week high of $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

