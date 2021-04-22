Telemus Capital LLC Has $4.58 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,624 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in ANSYS by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ANSS traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $370.17. 2,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,679. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $244.53 and a one year high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $339.93 and a 200 day moving average of $347.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.78 and a beta of 1.23.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.78.
In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,576.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,157 shares of company stock worth $5,941,768 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.