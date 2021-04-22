Telemus Capital LLC Has $4.58 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,624 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in ANSYS by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of ANSS traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $370.17. 2,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,679. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $244.53 and a one year high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $339.93 and a 200 day moving average of $347.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.78 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.78.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,576.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,157 shares of company stock worth $5,941,768 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.