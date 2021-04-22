Telemus Capital LLC Has $8.93 Million Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 339,761 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC owned 0.64% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $8,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,567,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,403,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 452,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 28,847 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 348,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 232,414 shares during the period.

SH remained flat at $$15.96 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,727,267. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $25.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.01.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

