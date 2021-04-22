Telemus Capital LLC Has $9.86 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,998,176,000 after acquiring an additional 31,741 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after acquiring an additional 611,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,723,239,000 after acquiring an additional 72,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $1,515,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,458,265,000 after buying an additional 56,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,743 shares of company stock valued at $31,379,157 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded down $4.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $807.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.35 and a 12 month high of $827.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $753.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $706.24.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

