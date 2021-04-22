Telemus Capital LLC Invests $13.89 Million in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 741,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,889,000. Global Net Lease accounts for 1.0% of Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Telemus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Global Net Lease at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

GNL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,909. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 127.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $19.34.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.58). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 10.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.49%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

