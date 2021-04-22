Telemus Capital LLC Lowers Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,886 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.63. The company had a trading volume of 473,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,910,227. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $80.21. The stock has a market cap of $218.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.21.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

