Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 309 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.78.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $4.49 on Thursday, hitting $434.14. 2,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,864. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $304.55 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.00. The company has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

