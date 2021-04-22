Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 876 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Visa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Visa by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 218.3% in the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE V traded up $2.70 on Thursday, reaching $230.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,660,466. The firm has a market cap of $449.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.91. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.92 and a 52 week high of $228.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

