Telemus Capital LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.8% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Telemus Capital LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $41,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 46,275 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $223.97. The company had a trading volume of 951,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,632,969. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.93. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

