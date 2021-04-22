Telemus Capital LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,739 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises 2.2% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Telemus Capital LLC owned about 1.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $31,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,784,000. JNB Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 40,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 671,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,980 shares during the period. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

SPTS remained flat at $$30.67 during trading on Thursday. 845,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,072. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.68.

