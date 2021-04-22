Telemus Capital LLC Raises Stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) by 128.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 791,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,417 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC owned 3.10% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners worth $9,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 81,232 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMRK stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.39. 28,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,094. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.67 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 40.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

LMRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

