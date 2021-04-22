Telemus Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,013,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,734,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Capital Investment makes up 1.7% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Telemus Capital LLC owned approximately 9.42% of BlackRock Capital Investment worth $24,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 29.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKCC traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $3.66. 3,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,202. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $3.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $272.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. BlackRock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 160.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $14.61 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

BKCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

