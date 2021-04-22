Telemus Capital LLC Sells 17,750 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,750 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $7,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.77. The company had a trading volume of 11,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,319. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.17. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.65.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

