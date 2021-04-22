Telemus Capital LLC Sells 2,012 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MS. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

MS traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,824,789. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $86.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.36. The company has a market capitalization of $147.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,042 shares of company stock worth $20,060,476 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

