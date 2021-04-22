Telemus Capital LLC Sells 2,817 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after buying an additional 19,155,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,906 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737,595 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $79.14. The stock had a trading volume of 131,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,052,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.65 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.85.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Mizuho increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

