Telemus Capital LLC Sells 8,591 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,591 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,778. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $120.25 and a twelve month high of $128.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.32.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.