Telemus Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,046 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International comprises 1.0% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Telemus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MGM Resorts International worth $14,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,110,000 after buying an additional 2,613,254 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,897 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,891,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,286,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,826,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,049,000 after buying an additional 46,867 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MGM shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Argus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.81.

In other MGM Resorts International news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $1,525,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,307,107 shares of company stock worth $86,095,143 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,621,451. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average is $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

