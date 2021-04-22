Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.70

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and traded as low as $0.51. Teligent shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 2,115,880 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $11.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Teligent stock. Silverback Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Teligent as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

