Tellor (TRB) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last Week

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Tellor coin can now be bought for $80.62 or 0.00146816 BTC on exchanges. Tellor has a market cap of $124.80 million and $160.29 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tellor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00072727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00020374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.91 or 0.00741062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00096393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,473.53 or 0.08147138 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00051275 BTC.

About Tellor

TRB is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,624,470 coins and its circulating supply is 1,548,084 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.