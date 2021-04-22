TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TU shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $20.58 on Thursday. TELUS has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in shares of TELUS by 10.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 193,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 18,022 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 11.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 22,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 32.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 676,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after purchasing an additional 165,377 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 1,621,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at $1,425,000. 49.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

