Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Tempur Sealy International has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 2.30-2.50 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. On average, analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TPX stock opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.27.

In related news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $63,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,996.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $1,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 943,166 shares in the company, valued at $27,823,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 272,085 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,979. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

